The Rise of Skywalker arrives at Disney Plus on May 4

Lucasfilm / Disney



For the first time, all nine films in the Skywalker saga will be available at the same time on a streaming, because Disney Plus will premiere Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) two months ahead of schedule, May 4, the day that fans celebrate the so-called Star Wars Day (May the 4th).

Disney Plus prepared a trailer with the ad that brings together images from the nine films in the saga.

The Skywalker saga includes nine films, all focused on the family of Anakin Skywalker, his sons Luke and Leia, and his grandson Ben Solo. It is formed by the original trilogy –started by A New Hope (1977) – followed by the prequels, whose starting point is The Phantom Menace (1999), and culminated in the Disney-powered trilogy, which culminated in The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Disney Plus is planning other major releases during Star Wars Day on May 4. That day premieres the eight-episode series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, about how the first season of the series was filmed The Mandalorian; and also airs the final episode of the animated series The Clone Wars, which culminates after seven seasons.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuts May 4 on Disney Plus.

