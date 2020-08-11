The return of Mike Tyson: Date, rival and how to watch in America

On June 11, 2005, Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KO) lost his last fight to Irishman Kevin McBride, showing terrible form. Fifteen years later, he is ready to return and in enviable physical condition.

The former heavyweight champion, at 54, will put his gloves back on for an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. (51), in September. In different publications, Tyson showed that he was training and many thought that it was a return against Evander Holyfield, eternal rival and with whom he starred in the famous incident of the bitten ear.

However, on July 23, Tyson uploaded a video to his social networks, in which he announced a match with another famous person, Roy Jones Jr. “I’m back,” says the statement in the tweet.

Here are all the details of this fight and what you must do to see it, if you live in the United States

Who is Tyson’s rival?

Roy Jones Jr. is an American boxer who retired in 2018. He was highly successful in the 1990s and early 2000s, beating reputable names in the specialty such as Bernard Hopkins (for the IBF World Middleweight title) and John Ruiz (for the WBA heavyweight title). In fact, he was named “Boxer of the 1990s” by the Boxing Writers Association of America.

He was monarch in the middle, super middle, light heavy and heavy in at least one of the four main bodies that regulate boxing (WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO). He retired after 29 years as a professional and with a record of 66 wins (47 KOs) and 9 losses.

The rules



It will be an exhibition fight with 8 rounds (usually 12) and with 12-ounce gloves (these boxers usually use 10). “Tyson and Jones Jr. will not be wearing head protectors. They will be wearing 12-ounce gloves and there will be no judges present to score the action,” Andy Foster, the executive director of the California Athletic Commission, said on the Boxingscene website.

Foster clarified that “in this way there will be no winner, unless somehow one of the two is knocked out or one of the two is not considered fit to continue.” If either of the two boxers is seriously injured, the fight will be stopped.

When and where will they fight?

The fight will take place on September 12, at Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, California. For now, there is no talk of public or ticket sales, for the coronavirus

. The time has not been assigned.

How to see

The bout advertised under the title “Mike Tyson’s Legends Only League” will air exclusively on thriller, a social media platform, where users can create their own videos. Artists like Wiz Khalifa, Alicia Keys, Chance the Rapper, Mariah Carey wear them.

TMZ reported that Triller is preparing a 10-part docuseries on the preparation of Tyson and Jones Jr. Two episodes will reportedly be released each week prior to the exhibition fight on the platform.

You can download the Triller app through the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Once you have it installed on your phone, you create an account.