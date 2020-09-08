The Redmi Note 9S makes its official debut

Redmi



Xiaomi presented on March 23, during an online presentation event, its new cell phone: the Redmi Note 9S, an economic phone designed for gamers.

The cell phone has a similar design to its predecessors, the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Max, but Xiaomi ensures that unlike these, its almost 6.67-inch Full HD + screen offers an ideal immersive experience for video games.

The Redmi Note 9S has a Snapdragon 720G processor accompanied by 4GB or 6GB of RAM and an internal storage capacity of 64GB or 128GB expandable through a microSD card up to 512GB. It has the fingerprint sensor on one of its sides and a 5,012mAh battery with an 18W fast charging system that promises up to 2 days of autonomy on paper. Despite the large size of the battery, the cell phone weighs 209 grams and has dimensions of 165.5×76.4×8.8 millimeters.

In the photographic section, the phone has four rear cameras formed by a 48 megapixel sensor with f / 1.79 aperture, an 8 megapixel wide-angle sensor, a third 5 megapixel macro sensor and a fourth 2 megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is located under a hole in the screen and has a resolution of 16 megapixels.

The cell phone will arrive in the United States very soon, although the company did not announce when, or if it will also arrive in other territories such as Spain or Mexico. The price of the Redmi Note 9S with 4GB + 64 GB will be US $ 199 and that of the 6GB + 128GB version of US $ 239.

This new Redmi comes with specifications and a price that make it a strong competitor in the mid-range of cell phones such as Huawei P40 Lite or the Realme 6.

