The Rave app allows you to watch Netflix with your friends

Juan Garzon / CNET



Rave wants to make your quarantine or home stay because of the pandemic of coronavirus It is much more enjoyable, by allowing you to watch Netflix remotely with friends for free, as well as content from YouTube or Vimeo at the same time.

Also, similar to Facebook, which wants a more social virtual reality, Rave connects friends in a virtual world, like what Oculus Rift offers or HTC Vive. It also allows different people to consume content in that same virtual reality (VR) at the same time.

Rave allows you to create and join different channels, called Rave. There you can invite friends or connect with all kinds of people to watch TV series or Netflix movies together, as well as all kinds of content offered by YouTube, Rave DJ, Vimeo and Reddit, among others.

The celebrities, athletes and politicians who have tested positive for the coronavirus [fotos] To see photos

In addition, you can share a video from Google Drive or Dropbox and even even do karaoke with more people in real time.

Rave allows you to chat via text or voice with the people participating in a specific channel, and these channels can be public or private, so it allows you different types of interaction.

In the case of Netflix, for example, you need to enter your own account — that is, you must have an account, and you cannot share your signal with other unsubscribed users.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G confirms characteristics of the … The Galaxy Z Flip 5G confirms characteristics of the Galaxy Note 20 6:37 /

24/7/2020

The app also allows you to create a kind of meeting in which you can play the same music on different devices to create a sound system in a synchronized way.

Rave is available for iOS (in the App Store) and Android (Google Play Store), and RaveVR, to enjoy shared content in virtual reality, available for Samsung Gear VR (Oculus) and Google Daydream.