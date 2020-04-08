‘The Purge’ Siren Used By Louisiana Police As Curfew Alarm, Panicking Citizens

No, the native Arcadia, Louisiana police weren’t kicking off the annual Purge. However to residents already jittery from the COVID-19 virus, the eerie sound of the acquainted siren from the horror movie frayed nerves.

The Arcadia police, in an effort to remind the locals of a 9 PM curfew, used an alarm that followers of horror basic The Purge immediately acknowledged. Within the movie and its sequence, the sound is used to kick off 12 hours of mayhem through which all crimes are authorized, together with homicide and assault.

Acadia Parish in Louisiana is presently underneath a 9 PM to six AM curfew. Residents are to not go away residence, and could possibly be cited in the event that they do. The police used patrol vehicles sounding the “Purge” alarm to remind them.

The native police later claimed they didn’t know the sound was related to the movie. They pledged to not use it once more.

Beneath is a video an area citizen captured from their porch. He captioned it, “As if issues aren’t dangerous sufficient, the Crowley Louisiana police division performed The Purge siren to inform its residents of the night curfew.”