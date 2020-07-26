The Puerto Rican parade and the gay pride march in New York are canceled

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday, April 20, that to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the large gatherings and events that were scheduled for the month of June, are suspended, including the Puerto Rican Parade and the Gay Pride March, known as the New York Pride.

“When thousands and thousands of people gather in one place, of course, that goes against everything we are trying to do with social distancing and taking refuge in one place,” de Blasio said, according to the New York Times, in your daily press conference. The city had already canceled permits for all non-essential events in May.

According to him TimesThe mayor’s move was announced after the cities of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut reported April 19, the lowest number of deaths since trying to control the pandemic. Total deaths were 680, almost 50 percent lower than the deadliest day of the outbreak, four days earlier, when 1,300 deaths were recorded.

The Puerto Rico Day Parade was scheduled for June 14 and its suspension is a serious blow to the city’s economy. According to the organizers, in this event more than 80,000 people participate and up to 2 million gather as spectators. This stop works to show the world the cultural manifestations of Puerto Rico, such as music, traditional costumes and the rich gastronomic variety.

The New York Pride (formerly known as the Gay Pride), was scheduled for June 28. It is a celebration of the culture and pride of the LGTB + community (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) in the Big Apple.

Other suspended events

The Coachella music festival, which has been held since 2001 and was scheduled for April in southern California, was also suspended. Organizers reported it on Tuesday, March 10, after an intense wave of rumors.

In a statement, the managers of the most anticipated concert series in the United States said the decision was made with the health of the public and everyone involved in the show in mind, “under the direction of Riverside County [California] and local health authorities. “

The festival was scheduled for two weekends in April: from 10 to 12 and from 17 to 19, in Indio, California. In the brief statement, the organization reported that it was rescheduled for October 9-11 and October 16-18.

Coachella was founded in 1999, and according to The New York Times, “attracts 125,000 people a day and has become a benchmark for the multi-million dollar tour business.” Artists such as Frank Ocean, Lil Nas X, Lana del Rey, Rage Against the Machine, Thom Yorke, among others were announced for this year.

Several festivals for the coronavirus have already been canceled in the United States, such as Street 8, the Ultra Music in Miami and the South by Southwest in Texas. Other artists, such as Pearl Jam, suspended their tour of the country. Recently, Madonna prematurely ended her tour, by suspending his last two concerts in Paris. In fact in France the famous Tomorrowland festival was canceled. Equally sports activity has stopped in many countries.

According to official organizations, the coronavirus has infected more than 100,000 people and caused more than 4,000 deaths. The World Health Organization reported the presence of COVID-19 in 100 countries, thus increasing the threat of a pandemic.