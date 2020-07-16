The PS5 would have a virtual assistant to help you in games and other activities

Sony



The PlayStation 5 It could integrate a virtual assistant or intelligence functions to help gamers, according to a Sony patent.

The intelligence feature on the console, according to the patent, would be able to tell a player how long it will take to complete a level and whether that time would affect other user activities. The patent was discovered by the Pocket-Lint site.

Sony reveals in the patent that the console will determine the time it will take the user to finish a level and suggest not to play it or move to another game that could finish in that time. The console, according to the example of the patent, will warn the user that if he plays the level, he may not finish in time to see some program that is spliced ​​by the hour.

Artificial intelligence would help more than schedules. According to the patent, this wizard will know when a user has problems in overcoming a game and will give him recommendations of what to do in the game, as a combination that can help to rent to the enemy of the level.

Sony has so far not revealed the design of the console and all that is known is the DualSense control. Sony would be selling the PS5 later this year, so the company still has a lot to reveal before the sale begins. In an upcoming event, Sony would reveal games for the console, its features and, possibly, detail the virtual assistant that the PS5 would have.

