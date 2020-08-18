The protagonist of ‘100 Days to fall in love’ Ilse Salas had to face COVID-19 alone

Ilse Salas had to face the coronavirus alone and far from her loved ones, since she was in the United States in the recordings of the Telemundo series “100 Days to Fall in Love.”

“Yes, they gave me strong symptoms, a couple of days I felt terrible, and the rest of the time I spent it alone without medication, just checking oxygenation and that’s it,” she told Ventaneando.

“I was alone in Miami, filming the series. So I stayed in a hotel room, I had to take her alone, and unfortunately she gave me the ‘chipil’ alone ”.