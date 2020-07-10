The President: A Fun Dose of Soccer Reality on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video



Let’s save the 90 minutes of play and get to the point: Is the new Amazon Prime series worth watching, President? It’s worth it … if you like soccer.

The story is fun, the protagonist eats the screen and the direction, at least in the four chapters to which CNET in Spanish had access, complies. However, it is unlikely that if you do not care world or the Copa América passes the second chapter. That is the Achilles heel of the production that will premiere on the streaming service on June 5.

Before commenting on the holes in defense of the series, let’s start with his nose for goal. President its main figure is Sergio Jadue, played by the charismatic Andrés Parra, whom we already saw as the drug trafficker Pablo Escobar in The patron of evil and as Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez in Hugo Chávez: The Commander. The actor displays a charisma that makes him fall in love. Get us to empathize with Jadue regardless of the character’s corrupt nature.

And that’s the main strength of the series: Jadue. His story gives for a film by Martin Scorsese or the Coen brothers. He went, in the blink of an eye, from managing a second division club to directing the Chilean soccer federation. Taxed for a decorative position, the young manager quickly gets rid of the puppeteers and builds his own empire in record time, until the FBI gets in his way.

After Parra, Luis Fargani gets applause for his extraordinary performance by Argentine Julio Grondona. Whoever was close to the top director of Conmebol will be fascinated, not only with the physical resemblance, but with the development of the voice and body movements. Grondona adopted Jadue as a son and that explains the pupil’s meteoric career.

Thus, the transformation of Jadue, whose main aspiration in principle was to see the humble Union La Calera rub shoulders with the best teams in Chile, is credibly described. It benefits the development of the character to have a very interesting cast. The secondary actors are very important in this sense, especially the unofficial assistants of the protagonist, who are in charge of laundering money, selling tickets and intimidating any enemy.

Grondona, sometimes in front of the camera sometimes outside of it, is the voice that unites the four episodes and makes sense. Was the Godfather of many generations. He was in charge of maintaining the Pax Romana in a world of ambitions and stabbing rags. A phrase of his is perfectly adopted by Jadue: “Either we all eat or no one eats.” When that premise was broken, the door was opened for FIFAgate, as the Swiss football federation arrest operation is known, to bear fruit.

A didactic series, but with problems

The presence of Armando Bo (Birdman), who acts as showrunner and executive producer of the series, it shields it in its graphic conception. Visually it is didactic and the least unsuspecting viewer quickly understands how the business of ticket reselling or television rights revenue works, for example. These intriguers, well known to sports journalists, are not easy to explain to the general public and here it is very well accomplished.

But as in any football team, there are players who do not fulfill their role well, either due to the script or due to the limitations of the registration itself. Many of the decisions Jaude makes are justified by the ambition of his wife, Nené (Paula Gaitán). The Mexican actress we saw in Narcos, does not finish convincing in the typical role of woman-motor, which drives the greed of the spouse. At least not in the four chapters we saw.

The character of Karla Souza (Rosario) is not well developed either; actress who’s great at How to Get Away with Murder, but here deals with cliche and condescension. Her role as an underrated FBI agent, in the midst of an existential crisis, does not provide what it should and her presence becomes a decorative element, underlined by nudes or masturbation scenes that are irrelevant.

It seems that Rosario and Jaude are destined to intersect professionally and emotionally. It is curious that Parra and Souza, two good actors, do not make that approach look natural. On the contrary, it seems bound by history and not by the real connection between two individuals who are torn between duty and reality.

Definitely, President it is a careful product. The journalistic investigation is noted. Having seen only four episodes prevents assuring that the total product fulfills its mission, but I can assure you that it is brave when denouncing how FIFA protects and develops the exploitation of the football business at the expense of the fan and the players themselves.

In one of the chapters, Grondona says: “We turned the fanatic into a client” and in another “the players pass, the managers remain.” Two reflections, of many, that are echoing in the viewer’s head.