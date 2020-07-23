The Premios Juventud announce initial poster and list of honorees

Organizers of the Univision Youth Awards have taken advantage of today to make important announcements related to their next ceremony, which will be held through thick and thin in the midst of the pandemic in the United States.

Thus, the first thing that stands out in the statement they have made is the revelation of the artists who will receive the Agents of Change award, awarded to “people who use their influence as stars in favor of a noble cause”, and which in this case They will be the Puerto Rican star Ricky Martin (who has his own humanitarian aid foundation) and the Mexican-American star Becky G.

On the other hand, the musical participation of Anuel AA, Rauw Alejandro, Neto Bernal, Camilo, Natti Natasha, Gloria Trevi, Manuel Turizo and Jay Wheeler have been confirmed, as well as the designation as conductors of activist Julissa Calderón and singer Sebastián Yatra , who thus join the previously announced Ana Patricia Gámez, Francisca Lachapel and Borja Voces.

Be that as it may, the most curious thing is that they insist on carrying out the ceremony on the scheduled date of Thursday, August 13 (at 8 pm East / Pacific) and in a Miami auditorium, despite the alarming figures from Covid- 19 in the state of Florida.

Although we do not have details about it, everything seems to indicate that there will be a platform and that the artists will be present on it, but it has also been announced that there will be no live audience, which in fact diminishes the possibilities of massive contagion. .

Accordingly, the statement assures that “Univision will comply with strict guidelines and restrictions, in full compliance with the recommendations of local authorities and public health, to carry out this year’s show.” I wish it so.