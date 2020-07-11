The Powerbeats Pro in their new colors are filtered in images

WinFuture



We already know what the Powerbeats Pro in the new colors, this thanks to images obtained by WinFuture.

The new colors for these sports headphones will be light blue, yellow, red and pink. These colors were reported a few days ago, but on Wednesday, May 20, the trustworthy German site published the first computer images of the Powerbeats Pro in those colors.

Renders clearly showcase these new shades and the permanence of design Beats released for these headphones last year. In addition to the new colors, no changes are expected for the Powerbeats Pro and will continue to offer sweat resistance, without noise cancellation and with a better grip on the ears.

WinFutre says that Powerbeats Pro in these colors would launch as early as the first days of June with the same price – $ 249 – of the versions released in April last year.

In addition to these reported colors from China, Apple would already be working on the Powerbeats Pro 2, according to rumors. The new headphones wouldn’t change too much, but they could add the noise cancellation found in AirPods Pro, plus more battery or better connectivity.

This is the Beats Powerbeats Pro [fotos] To see photos