The Powerbeats Pro 2 are already on the way

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple will soon launch the second generation of sports headphones Powerbeats Pro.

According to the AppleInsider site, Apple, through its subsidiary Beats, has already registered the second generation of these hearing aids with regulatory agencies in the United States and Malaysia. These types of registrations are necessary to reach the market and are usually requested weeks before a launch.

It is unknown what kind of improvements the Powerbeats Pro 2 will have, as there are few rumors that mention them. Apple released the first generation in May 2019, months prior to the AirPods Pro launch. Apple is likely to add AirPods Pro noise cancellation to this second generation of Powerbeats Pro.

Hearing aids is a category that Apple, both first hand and through Beats, is exploring and exploiting. Apple has released several slight updates to the Beats, released the new Beats Solo Pro, Powerbeats Pro, and Powerbeats, the only ones in its catalog that have some cable. Apple, for its part, has already launched three generations of AirPods, with the Pro being the most recent.

And this is just the beginning.

The Californian firm prepares the launch of its first hearing aids premium and they would be of the headband or over the ear style. These headphones will be modular to change the appearance depending on the time of use, whether casual, formal or during physical activity.

