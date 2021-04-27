The Power Full Movie Download in HD Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Filmywap

The film The Power was leaked by the illegal piracy website Filmywap on the day of the release. It is illegal to watch or download a movie or web series on an illegal piracy website like Filmywap.

It is a punishable crime. The film The Power is available to watch in HD quality on the illegal privacy website Filmywap. There are so many movies, and web series are available to watch in high quality on the illegal piracy website Filmywap.

The film The Power has received 5.3 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s see the complete detail about the film The Power.

The Power Full Movie Download in HD:

The film The Power was written and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Vijay Galani, Pratik Galani, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, and Aksshay Jayantilal Gada produced it.

Salim-Sulaiman gave the music in the film The Power. Kumaar wrote the lyrics. Rakesh Rawar did the cinematography, and Sarvesh Parab completed the editing of the film The Power.

The film The Power was completed under two production companies; Pen India Limited and Galani Entertainments. Zee Plex distributed the film The Power.

Let’s talk about the release date of the film The Power.

The Power Release Date:

The film The Power was released on 14th January 2021 in India. It is an action thriller film. Let’s see the cast of the film The Power.

The Power Cast:

Vidyut Jammwal as Devidas Thakur Shruti Haasan as Pari Zakir Hussain as Anwar Sachin Khedekar as Vishambhar Rana Sonal Chauhan as Chandini Jisshu Sengupta as Ramdas Thakur Mahesh Manjrekar as Uma Kalidas Thakur Prateik Babbar as Ranjeet Mrunmayee Deshpande as Ratna Thakur Sudhanshu Pandey as Rocky Yuvika Chaudhary as Shaila Thakur Salil Ankola as Robert Sameer Dharmadhikari as Francis Dcosta Chetan Hansraj as Fakira Vidyadhar Joshi as Bhau Savita Malpekar as Thakur’s Maid Ganesh Yadav as Potya

Let’s watch the trailer of the film The Power. It was released on 11th January 2021 by ZeePlex.

The Power Trailer:

