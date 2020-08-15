The possible price of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is filtered

Angela Lang / CNET



He Galaxy S20 Fan Edition It will be launched in October at a price that might sound a bit high.

According to the SamMobile site, known for its normally correct information, it says that this diluted phone compared to the S20 series from earlier in the year will cost US $ 750 and will be launched in October.

The price, if confirmed, would be US $ 100 more expensive than last year’s Galaxy S10 Lite. He Galaxy S20, the cheapest model of this series introduced in February, costs US $ 999, although in sales and for the time since its launch it can be found at US $ 800 or less.

SamMobile also reports information about the camera in this Fan Edition. According to the media, the cell phone will have a camera somewhat basically with a 12 megapixel main sensor, a wide-angle lens of the same size and an 8 megapixel telephoto. Up front will be a 32-megapixel camera, says SamMobile.

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, although it will lose some of the power of its older brothers in the area of ​​photography, it will keep the Snapdragon 865 chip, in addition to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The launch of the S20 Fan Edition, if it happens as the media reports, will take place two months after a major event for Samsung. The South Korean firm will hold a event on August 5 and in which it will announce a lot of new cell phones, among which the Galaxy Note 20 series and the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 2 are expected.

This is what the Samsung Galaxy A51 looks like [fotos] To see photos