The Poco F2 Pro is official and arrives stomping

Poco / Érika García / CNET



Poco, the former Xiaomi sub-brand has presented its new flagship phone, the Poco F2 Pro, at an online event.

It is the first flagship phone launched by the company three months after announcing its independence from Xiaomi. It is a very powerful phone that repeats Pocophone F1’s strategy, being a high-end cell phone at a mid-range price and very focused on the world gaming for its characteristics that we will see below.

The device incorporates a 6.67-inch True AMOLED screen free of frames and notch, thanks to the incorporation of a pop-up front camera system. This screen has, according to the company, up to 1,200 nits of brightness. The brightness will be automatically modulated by a triple sensor that captures ambient light from different positions. The display is HDR10 + compliant and features Widevine L1 technology that enables you to stream HD content on streaming.

For power, the phone incorporates a Snapdragon 865 processor accompanied by 6GB / GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB / 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. To reduce the heating of the device in the execution of high-demand tasks such as video games, the phone has a refrigeration system based on a steam chamber, a system that Poco calls LiquidCool 2.0.

As for the photographic equipment, the phone incorporates a quad camera consisting of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, a second wide-angle sensor with a 123º field of view with 13 megapixels and two 12 and 2 megapixel sensors. The front camera is 20 megapixels.

The cell phone incorporates 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Super Bluetooth, NFC, a classic headphone jack and a 4,700 mAh battery with 30W fast charge, capable of fully charging in 63 minutes, according to the company.

The cell phone comes in four colors, white, purple, green and space gray. It can be purchased from May 12 globally on Aliexpress or Gearbest for a price of 499 euros for the 6GB / 128GB version and 599 euros for the 8GB / 256GB version. The company has confirmed that it will soon be sold on Amazon.

This phone has a combination of features and price that allow it to compete directly with phones like the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro and even with Galaxy S20.