The Plot Against America: The HBO Series Has a Very Current Political Message

The Plot Against America It happens in the early 1940s, when World War II was in full swing. But, in reality, his ideas and premises are very contemporary with a clear political position.

The plot of the new series that can already be seen in focuses on a Jewish family in the state of New Jersey and how their life changes when famous pilot Charles Lindbergh wins the presidency with a non-interventionist platform with clearly racist overtones.

But despite happening 80 years ago, Lindbergh’s America First – with its repetitive speeches, veiled (and not so veiled) anti-Semitism, and lack of government experience – echo (not veiled) the United States. and its president Donald Trump in 2020. So much so that the scriptwriters only needed to put red caps on the members of the Ku Klux Klan to strengthen the analogy.

Based on the 2004 Philip Roth novel of the same name, The Plot Against America stars Winona Ryder (Evelyn Finkel), Zoe Kazan (Elizabeth “Bess” Levin), Morgan Spector (Herman Levin), Anthony Boyle (Alvin Levin), children Azhy Robertson (Philip Levin), Caleb Malis (Sandy Levin) and Jacob Laval (Seldon Wishnow) and John Turturro as Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf. The creators are David Simon and Ed Burns, the team behind the prestigious series The Wire,

The Plot Against America It is not the first series (or movie) to imagine an alternate history (The Man in the High Castle , from Amazon, imagine the Nazis winning and in control of the US), and nowhere near is the one that does it best. With six episodes, it is very easy to know where the fate of the protagonists is going, especially once Lindbergh’s victory is consolidated. But even when we already know where things are going, The Plot Against America focuses on how these predictable events affect and change the Levin family, made up of a stoic and strong mother, a politicized father overwhelmed by despair, a son whose rebellion is to go against his father’s ideas (which leads him to flirt with the ideas of his anti-Semitic president) and the youngest, who is more adaptable, creative and resilient than what would be expected of a boy his age.

The enemy, curiously, is not Lindbergh – whom we only hear in his bland and redundant speeches (“The decision you have to make is between Lindbergh and war,” he says). The greatest enemy, as in other series, is at home. And the biggest antagonist is the sister of the Levin mother (Ryder, far removed from her role as Stranger things), who marries a rabbi who helps him and gives the right-wing president ideas to justify his measures against the majority. One of the ideas includes moving the Levin family to live in Kentucky, something that literally spills the glass of discord between the sisters.

Although the plot of the series is predictable, it does manage to show in detail how it affects its protagonists and how the deterioration of the situation evolves. For this reason, Ryder and, above all, Kazan carry much of the dramatic weight on their shoulders. Even seeing Kazan’s face, and his huge eyes, is enough to understand all the drama, confusion and suffering in the family.

HBO



Boyle, as the rebellious nephew, and Spector, as the patriarch of the family, manage to show firsthand the impact of the fall of American society towards intolerance. Spector in particular keeps his character on the razor’s edge, though without giving an inch of his values ​​and perceptions of his new reality, even during his debates with the polite but morally misguided Rabbi Bengelsdorf (though a southern accent is still distracting). that they imposed on Turturro, with regular results).

The series, of only six one-hour episodes, starts off slow but develops the characters and their internal conflicts well during the first five and a half hours. In the last half hour it takes a totally unexpected turn, which perhaps invites us to think that we can learn more about the Levin family and their destiny in the United States of the 40s and 50s in a future second part.