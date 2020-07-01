The PlayStation 5 will be much bigger than the Xbox Series X

If the Xbox Series X is 12 inches tall, how much do you think the PlayStation 5 is?

EvilBoris

The PlayStation 5 will be bigger than Xbox Series X and possibly the highest console in the history of video game consoles.

Twitter user EvilBoris made a comparison between the height of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, based on the size of the USB input, than a standard measurement. The official measurements of the PlayStation 5 are unknown because Sony has not announced them, but using the USB port as a base, it made a projection and showed a representation attached to reality.


The Xbox Series X, which has already been announced, has a height of 30.1 cm. One would think that Microsoft’s console is very large, but the PlayStation 5 would apparently be at least 10 centimeters taller, according to the comparison made by EvilBoris.

Of course, the PlayStation 5 is bigger than other consoles put around like the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X. The image is not official and was created by a user so it is possible that it is wrong; however, it may serve to give us an idea of ​​where the next console might be in the living room.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will arrive at the end of this 2020. Their prices and particular availability in each region has not yet been revealed.

