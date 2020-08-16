The Platform or The Hole: Will there be a sequel to the Netflix bombing?

Getty Images



The Platform, 2019 Spanish film also known as The hole, it’s one of the big surprises on Netflix. According to the streaming service is among the most viewed movies on the platform, sharing success with Extraction and Bird Box.

That action films, romantic comedies and fantasy are in the first places of the most watched in the history of Netflix is ​​logical, but it is not common for a feature film so complex and with such stark violence (blood, cannibalism, gore) to sneak in in the top 10 places.

Much more surprising is the position of The Platform, which was released in Latin America under the name of The hole, because it barely hit the US market on March 20, 2020. Does this mean that the film could have a sequel as will happen with Extraction? Let’s see what is known.

What is ‘The Platform’ about?

The Vertical Self-Management Center, also known as “The hole”, is where some people go, voluntarily, like Goreng (Ivan Massagué). The protagonist, if he survives his six-month period, will be able to receive his long-awaited diploma. The only sustenance you will receive during your stay comes from a food platform that moves through the levels every day.

To better understand its synopsis, you’d better watch the trailer:

So the title, The Platform, refers to the mechanism that divides everyone who lives there. The paradox, as we see as the film progresses, is that with food for everyone, gluttony, individualism and selfishness prevent the population from coping better with their stay. A crisis to capitalism? Can be.

However, when one of the characters decides to change the system, we find that there is a great difference between the aspiration of equality and the implementation of that equality. In fact, we could say that the redistribution of supplies unleashes the most graphic violence in the work.

The ending that allows us to think about a second part

If the director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia was nominated for the Goya Awards, the Feroz Awards, the Gaudí Awards, the Toronto Film Festival and was a winner at the Stiges Film Festival, it is because of the way he narrates and closes his production. Is this all a dream? Does the protagonist die? Do you achieve your goal? These are required questions as soon as the film ends.

If you have already seen it, you must remember that there is an immense effort to make it panna cotta, a typical dessert from the Italian region of Piedmont, arrive intact at your destination as a message. However, in the end, one of the most accepted interpretations is that the really important thing was not that dessert, nor the life of the protagonist Goreng, but the girl.

And the latter is not simple either. Did this little girl really exist? For plot purposes, it is impossible to verify. But for the viewer, at least that’s how we understand it. Yes, the girl is a symbol, an idea that the new generations, after surviving this world of horrible levels, can change the world. They are, therefore, “the message.”

Will there be a sequel?

Digital Spy suggested that a sequel could be made with “a new protagonist finding his way through the crazy world of the hole.” Really, this could be one of hundreds of paths a next installment could take.

What if the girl exists and reaches the administration? Well a sequel could also continue this story. Another idea that has gained great force in different discussion forums is that “The hole”, that is, the place where the action takes place, is an essay of a society that experiments with human beings. Others suggest that a prequel could explain how this structure was made.

However, the reality is that director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia has yet to comment on a possible sequel. And for now, you should think of the tape as a no-sequel movie, until Netflix says otherwise.