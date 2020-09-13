The Pixel 4a would cost the same as the Pixel 3a, according to a leak

Evan Blass / Evleaks



The only thing missing to know about the Pixel 4a: the price.

On Wednesday, March 11, blogger Evan Blass, aka @Evleaks on Twitter, posted some images on that social network and in which the supposed price of a cell phone that Google would announce very soon is appreciated. The Pixel 4a, according to the images, would be priced at $ 399.

Although Blass is extremely reliable, the images are somewhat strange. These are advertisements that appear to be real and were photographed by a passerby. However, paying attention, they are posters with different shapes but they are always taken from the same angle and without changes in the photos (clouds and trees, for example, do not change places).

Due to how well the ad is done, as well as its colors, it is very possible that the ads are real but they are mockups or mockups to test what these ads will look like once the phone is unveiled.

In the ads we can also see some aspects of the cell phone that we have already been able to know thanks to other leaks. The single-lens rear camera, the fingerprint reader on the back, a front camera integrated into the screen and the different color detail of the side button.

The Pixel 4a is a mid-range phone and would feature a 5.8-inch (2,340×1,080) screen, the Snapdragon 730 processor, 6GB of RAM (with a 4GB option), and 64GB of internal storage. Google still hasn’t said a peep about the cell phone, and with the I / O canceled, it is possible that the 4th will be announced purely on the Internet.