The Pixel 4a with everything and box is filtered

Stephen Shankland/CNET



He Google Pixel 4a it leaked on Thursday April 9 as if someone had already bought it.

The TechDroider account on Twitter published two alleged packaging images of the Pixel 4a, a phone that Google intends to launch to conquer the mid-range with a phone similar to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL released last year.

Thursday’s leak suggests that the phone is already in the hands of some people and that it would be released sooner rather than later. The packaging or case of the cell phone shows a design very similar to that of other Google products, but more importantly, it confirms aspects of the design such as its single-lens rear camera.

TechDroider’s tweet says “Google Pixel 4a is on the way”, and the phrase could not be less wrong. The phone has been leaked on several occasions, and each time confirmed reported features and new aspects are revealed. The latest leaks have confirmed its black and white colors, its single-lens rear camera, and information on its technical specifications.

But perhaps what remains to be known, the price, is the most important. Rumors suggest that the Pixel 4a will come with a price of $ 399 to be a good alternative among the mid-range. Google could be waiting for Apple to announce a similar phone, the rumored iPhone 9, and immediately launch your 4th. The firms, it should be noted, have not confirmed any of these phones.

