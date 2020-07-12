The Pixel 4a will not allow activating Google Assistant by pressing it: report

Stephen Shankland/CNET



Leaks about the new Pixel 4A increase as the launch of the phone approaches.

The latest leak has been posted on Stephan Hall’s Twitter accounts of @ 9to5Google and Mishaal Rahman of XDA Developers and also on the YouTube channel TechnoLikePlus. All of them affirm that the new budget phone from Google will not have one of the classic functionalities of the Pixels and that it has been present in all the models since the Pixel 2: the Active Edge function. This feature, released in 2017, allows you to activate Google Assistant when you press the frame of the phone, thanks to voltage meters located on the sides.

The Pixel 4A is one of the most rumored phones in recent weeks, even an alleged analysis of his camera was leaked which included photos taken with the cell phone. It is a phone similar to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, but with lower specifications that will make it cheaper, specifically it is expected to cost about $ 399. At that price, the Pixel 4A could be a good alternative within the mid-range against rivals such as the 2020 iPhone SE.

According to some reports, the presentation of the cell phone would coincide with the release date of Android 11, which will take place in a digital event scheduled for June 3.

