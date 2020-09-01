The Pixel 4a could be coming: report

Stephen Shankland / CNET



Google’s next phone, the Pixel 4a, could be right around the corner.

The cell phone has been recently certified under the code name G025J by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), according to an editor at XDA Developers who shared the news on his Twitter account on June 25. FCC certifications are usually one of the last red tape before a device is launched on the market, so the news suggests that the new mid-range Pixel could be very close to being officially unveiled.

The launch of the cell phone, which was previously delayed from May to June, is expected on July 13. Rumors suggest that Google considers it more favorable to launch the cell phone in the second half of the year due to the current coronavirus crisis. The Pixel 4a will be a mid-range cell phone that will arrive with a front camera integrated into the screen, a single camera on the back, a headphone port and without the Active Edge function that allows you to activate Google Assistant by pressing it.

It has been reported that the cell phone would have a price of US $ 399, with which it could compete with cell phones such as the iPhone SE 2020 and according to reports, there will not be a normal model and an XL as there has always been in the Pixel, but only a normal model in black.

At the moment Google has not commented on the Pixel 4a.