The Pixel 3a is dead and Google is left without a mid-range phone

Google will stop selling the Pixel 3a, a phone announced last year for the mid-range.

The US firm confirmed to Android Police that the phone has been discontinued and will no longer be available on official channels. Retailers that still have units will continue to sell them while stocks last.

“The Google store has already finished with all the inventory and has completed the sales of the Pixel 3a,” Google told Android Police and recommended visiting a distributor in case of interest in the cell phone.

The Pixel 3a was released months after the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL family. The 3a, unlike its brothers, was focused on the mid-range with a competitive price and was in charge of incentivizing the sales of that series.



The cancellation of the Pixel 3a will reignite the rumors of the Pixel 4a, a mid-range phone based on the Pixel 4s announced in the second half of 2019. Multiple reports suggest that Google planned to announce the Pixel 4a months ago, but for various reasons, including the coronavirus pandemic, the launch has been delayed.

The most recent rumors suggest that the 4th would be announced in July. Google has not released official details about the Pixel 4a.