The Pentagon declassifies UFO images and unleashes memes on Twitter

The Pentagon published this Monday, April 27, the recordings of three sightings of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) by their pilots, although those images are not new.

The videos, previously recognized by the Navy as real, captured what Navy fighter pilots saw on their video sensors during training flights in 2004 and 2015. According to NBC, this material was posted by The New York Times in 2017. It is worth noting that UFOs do not mean that it is of alien origin, but that they are precisely what its name indicates: unidentified objects.

The Pentagon reported that it publishes these videos “to clarify any misunderstanding by the public about whether the recordings that have been circulating are real or not, and if there are more [contenido] in the videos. The aerial phenomenon that is seen in the videos remains classified as unidentified. “

The EFE news agency explained that “the first video, that of 2004, was shared in 2007 by one of the crew members who witnessed the scene; it was later published together with the other two by the organization To The Stars Academy (TTSA) and the newspaper The New York Times in December 2017 and March 2018 “.

In 2019, the U.S. Navy acknowledged that the three recordings were real, but had not officially released them until now.

The television network Telemundo broadcast the images on its YouTube channel:

