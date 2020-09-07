The Oura smart ring will try to detect COVID-19 early

Olli Keskinen



Meanwhile he coronavirus continues to expand around the world and scientists everywhere are trying to find a vaccine that could take months to arrive, the University of California in San Francisco (UCSF) and the Finnish company Oura will try, through a study, to understand the first symptoms of COVID- 19 to be able to know in the future when a person could be infected with the virus at an early stage.

Oura is a smart ring, which has sensors capable of deeply measuring different variables of the human body. In particular, the company measures sleep conditions, physical activity and body temperature. Two groups will be used for the study, as the company explained on Monday, March 23, in a statement: The first group will be made up of health care workers from UCSF; the second will be the same users of the smart ring, who will be able to activate the function through the application of the same name.

In total, Oura will provide rings to 500 UCSF health workers who are in daily contact with patients who may be infected with the coronavirus. The workers will be able to send the body information obtained through the devices to the application and to the researchers.

But what is the difference between the Oura ring and smart watches and bracelets? According to the company, the human finger has a stronger pulse than the wrist, to which is added that the company uses a heart rate sensor with red and not green infrared sensors, like the one used by the Apple Watch, for example, and it is recognized for providing greater reliability in arterial pulse measurement results.

“By allowing healthcare workers to easily track changes in their body temperature, respiratory rate, and heart rate, they are better equipped to understand the early warning signs of infection within the group and take the necessary steps to better coordinate this unprecedented push to fight COVID-19, “explained Oura in the statement.

The company will open the study to its users. Those who wish to participate must respond to a survey on their health status daily. UCSF researchers will have access to information to understand the early symptoms caused by the infection.

If the study is successful, it will allow an earlier detection of the infection and open the door to the application of this technology for other diseases in the future.