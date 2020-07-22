The Oscars will accept films that have not been released in theaters

Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images



We did not expect this from the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). In a press release, the entity in charge of The Oscar Awards It has changed some of its rules for accepting titles regarding the calendar of films released during 2020.

Here’s what you need to know about the #Oscars: – For this awards year only, streamed films will be eligible for Best Picture

– Going forward, the Sound Mixing and Sound Editing awards will be combined into one category: Best Sound For more details: https://t.co/LjBJJHExCN – The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 28, 2020

“Until further notice, and only for the year comprising the 93rd Edition Awards, films that have previously planned a movie premiere but are commercially available first on a video-on-demand (VOD) service may qualify on the Best Picture category as well as Special Categories, “the statement said.

The Academy had previously been very strict about digital premieres, and in order to qualify for an Oscar nomination, the films had to have been released in a Los Angeles County commercial theater for at least seven consecutive days. Always prioritizing theatrical releases to those made directly on digital platforms such as Netflix or Amazon Prime.

This does not mean that any film that is released in a service of streaming In 2020, it could end up being an Oscar candidate, but only those films that have already had a theatrical release and that finally cannot be released in cinemas this year or previously do so on a digital service.

“The Academy firmly believes that there is no better way to experience the magic of cinema than to watch a movie in a movie theater. Our commitment has not changed. However, the historic and tragic COVID-19 pandemic needs this temporary exception in our eligibility rules, “Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson say in the statement.

Despite the strict rules and the exception that this measure has, it is still a historic decision of the Academy. Especially at a time when technology makes home theater consumption easier and the institution of Hollywood has stood firm in its defense of cinema projected in theaters. One thing is clear, the coronavirus pandemic is changing cinema in more ways than delayed filming and postponed releases.

The Academy has also taken advantage of other minor changes to its rules for this year’s awards, such as the merger of the Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing categories. Or the fact that for a movie to participate in the Best Original Music category at least 60 percent of its music must be original; 80 percent if it is a sequel or title belonging to a franchise.

2020-2021 film premiere schedule after coronavirus delays [fotos] To see photos