The Oscars 2021 are also postponed

The Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has announced this Monday, June 15 that the next Oscar Awards ceremony will not take place on February 28, 2021, as scheduled, but on 25 April 2021.

It’s true! Next year’s #Oscars will happen on April 25, 2021. Here’s what else you need to know: – The eligibility period for the Oscars will be extended to February 28, 2021

– Nominations will be announced on March 15, 2021

– @AcademyMuseum will open on April 30, 2021 pic.twitter.com/cTsqOfsf8k – The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 15, 2020

In a year that has already seen her film release schedule drastically affected Due to the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic, the news is not surprising. The possibility that the Academy postponed the Oscars began as a rumor in May this year.

“For more than a century, movies have played an important role in calming, inspiring and entertaining us during the darkest of times. This year they have taken it for granted. Our hope, by extending the eligibility period and the date of our awards, is give filmmakers flexibility to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond everyone’s control, “Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in the press release announcing the change of date. In addition to this date change, the eligibility period is also extended. In order to qualify for an Oscar nomination in its next edition, films must have a release date between January 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021. Previously, the release deadline was December 31, 2020.

On April 28 the Academy had already made public changes to your rules Ahead of movies released in 2020 that could qualify for an Oscar nomination. As an extraordinary exception and as long as theatrical release of films was not possible, the Academy accepted those titles that had previously planned a theatrical release, although they would end up being commercially available first on a video-on-demand (VOD) service.

The change of date of the Academy comes at a time of maximum uncertainty. Last week Warner Bros. delayed the release date in cinemas of Tenet, which was scheduled for release on July 17. The first major release in theaters right now would be Mulan, which would be released on July 24, but we still do not know if it will be possible or what the public’s response would be. On the other hand, this year we have seen an increase in the number of titles released directly on video on demand or services of streaming. Without going any further, last Friday, June 12, Netflix premiered the film by Spike Lee Give 5 Bloods. On Disney Plus, you could see Artemis Fowl by Kenneth Branagh, who had had a release date in theaters before the coronavirus crisis. And in video on demand we could see The King of Staten Island by Judd Apatow.

