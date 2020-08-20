The OnePlus Nord will have an AMOLED screen

Angela Lang / CNET



He OnePlus North It will be announced on July 21 and we already know a few things about it.

The company itself confirmed on July 8 on its Instagram account that the cell phone will have an AMOLED screen instead of an LCD, despite being a cheap phone. AMOLED screens are generally integrated into high-end cell phones, but it seems that the OnePlus Nord, whose price is estimated at about US $ 300, will have one of this type. OnePlus did not give more details about the screen of its next device, but the company said last year that all of its future phones they would offer a refresh rate of 90Hz at a minimum, so this is expected to be the case with the OnePlus Nord.

According to some rumors, the cell phone will also have a Snapdragon 765 processor, a fingerprint reader on the screen, between 6GB or 12GB of RAM and a 64 megapixel main camera.

El Nord will be presented at an event that will air on July 21 at 9 a.m. Pacific time in the United States, through mobile applications. The event’s app, called Nord Launch, is now available for download on the Google Play and App Store.

It is expected that along with the new cell phone, OnePlus will also present its new wireless headphones OnePlus Pods.

The OnePlus 8 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G are vibrant [fotos] To see photos