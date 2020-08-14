The OnePlus Nord will arrive in the United States, but not as we expected

Juan Garzon / CNET



He OnePlus Nord was introduced as the cell phone The company’s latest release that would focus on other markets outside the United States, but shortly after the manufacturer revealed that it would reach this country and Canada on a limited basis.

In reality, the OnePlus Nord will arrive in the United States as part of a beta program so that interested parties can analyze the device and keep it (if the analysis is good enough, as the company says).

In total, there will be 50 users in the United States and Canada who will have the opportunity to try this cell phone as part of the OnePlus Nord Beta program and the first step is to fill out the application form before July 28 at 10:30 a.m. from the United States.

OnePlus would announce the chosen ones on August 4 and the analysis has to be published before the 31 of that same month.



It is worth bearing in mind that OnePlus makes it clear that all applications have to be submitted in English.

In addition, the company makes it clear that the units they are offering here are the European versions, so they would not have all the necessary bands to take full advantage of the North American networks.

These cell phones even lack bands B14, 30, 29, 48 at AT&T and B25, 71 at T-Mobile, so users may experience an erratic signal in some locations.

The OnePlus Nord was unveiled on July 21, along with the headphones OnePlus Buds, such as a cell phone priced at 399 euros (about US $ 450), four rear cameras, two front cameras, a Snapdragon 765G processor, 5G compatibility in the markets where it is sold and the network exists, Warp Charge 30T fast charge, double slot SIM and an attractive design.

Those interested in participating in this beta program can fill out the OnePlus form here.