The OnePlus 8 is completely filtered in renders

OnePlus 8 is expected to be officially unveiled In two weeks, but the new cell phone has already been completely leaked.

The German publication WinFuture, known for its successful leaks on cell phones and other technological devices, published several computer images of the new OnePlus 8 in which you can see not only the design of the cell phone, but also the colors in what will arrive. These colors are Onyx Black (black), Interstellar Glow (a gradient color in shades of pink and orange) and Glacier Green (green).

In addition to the design, the publication also spoke about the possible specifications that the phone would have. The OnePlus 8 would arrive with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution. In addition, the cell phone would say goodbye to the notch that the OnePlus 7 had and in its place it will have a hole like that of the OnePlus 7T Pro. This display would have a 90Hz refresh rate and a fingerprint sensor under it.

The OnePlus 8 will incorporate the Snapdragon 865 processor and the Snapdragon X55 modem that will give it 5G connectivity. There are expected to be two versions with 8G or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

The cell phone would have a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charge and three cameras on its back consisting of a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel wide angle and a 2-megapixel sensor for portrait mode. The main camera would be 16 megapixels.

At the moment, this information is not confirmed by the company, so we have to take it with caution. According to some reports, OnePlus will present its new cell phone along with a Pro version of it on April 15, although it has not confirmed that date at the moment.

