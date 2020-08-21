The One and Only Ivan: Watch the Disney Plus Original Movie Trailer

Like Lady and the Tramp and Artemis Fowl before, The One and Only Ivan is an original Disney movie that may have hit theaters but will finally have its premiere in on August 14, 2020. The platform released its first trailer on Wednesday, July 8.

Based on the popular novel of the same name written by Katherine Aplegate, The One and Only Ivan It mixes actors (such as Bryan Cranston) and real settings with realistically computer-created animals and voices in English by Hollywood stars, such as Angelina Jolie, Sam Rockwell, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren and Chaka Khan, among others.

Disney also released the poster for the film, directed by Thea Sharrock (Me Before You) and with a script written by Mike White (School of Rock).

The film tells the story of Ivan (voiced by Rockwell), a 180-pound gorilla who shares a shopping center habitat with Stella the elephant (Jolie); Bob the dog (DeVito) and various other animals. Bryan Cranston plays the owner of the mall. “Ivan has little recollection of the jungle where he was captured, but when a baby elephant named Ruby arrives, it moves a deep chord within him. Ruby was recently separated from her family in the wild, causing him to question his life, where from it comes from and where it ultimately wants to be, “the Disney Plus statement explains.

The One and Only Ivan premieres August 14 on Disney Plus.