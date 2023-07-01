The Old Man Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know

If you are fond of action-thriller dramas, Thomas Perry’s novel ‘The Old Man.’ will entertain you the most. Recently, a famous television producer and screenwriter, Jonathan E. Steinberg, adopted this drama series to convert the storyline into visuals. Fortunately, Jeff Bridges and his two Rottweilers will return for the second season on the FX networks.

Since The Old Man was released for the first season in 2022, fans have appreciated the efforts of the show makers and the storyline. Not only that, but the show has received a good response from the audience and critics. For instance, The Old Man Season 1 earned 7.6/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, which is pretty impressive for the show’s renewal.

In this blog post, we have highlighted all the necessary information that you need to know about The Old Man Season 2. Here we have provided the possible release dates, cast members’ names, a brief storyline, and trailer updates for The Old Man Season 2.

The Old Man Season 2 Release Date

The Old Man is the complete package of action thriller drama series created and developed by well-known American screenwriters and directors Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine. The showrunners released the first season of The Old Man drama series on FX networks on June 16, 2022.

As the show revolves around action, crime, and thriller drama, fans eagerly await the second season of The Old Man. Will The Old Man series return for the second season? Who will be there in The Old Man Season 2? All your queries will be solved in this article.

Now, regarding the official renewal of The Old Man, the makers have yet to reveal the official release date for The Old Man Season 2. So fans have to wait for the final confirmation for the second season of The Old Man.

The Old Man Season Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

When Jeff Bridges appeared on the screen as Dan Chase for The Old Man Season 1, the show had broke all the records for the thriller and action-packed drama series.



The Old Man is an American action thriller drama series initially written by Thomas Perry. Later, the creators of Billions took an interest in the storyline and developed a full-fledged drama series.

The storyline of The Old Man Season 1 revolves around the lead character and ex-CIA member, Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges), and his life journey where he killed an intruder who tried to break into his house. To get rid of further threats, Chase decided to hide and rent a room from Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman).

As the story progresses, we have also seen Harold Harper (John Lithgow), FBI Assistant Director, approaches Dan Chase to resolve the complicated past of the Soviet-Afghan war.

Apart from Dan Chase, we have also been introduced to Raymond Waters (E.J. Bonilla), Julian Carson (Gbenga Akinnagbe), Emily Chase (Alia Shawkat), and many others.

The Old Man Season 2 Cast Members List

The Old Man Season 1 is one of the most entertaining thriller series, and fans have praised the efforts of cast members featured in the first seasons. Since it was released for the first season, fans have wondered about the actual names of cast members of The Old Man Season 2.

Below we have added a complete list of cast members of The Old Man Season 1. However, these artists may return for the second season of The Old Man drama series.

Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase / Henry Dixon / Johnny Kohler / Peter

Alia Shawkat as Angela Adams (Emily Chase)

E. J. Bonilla as Raymond Waters

John Lithgow as Harold Harper

Amy Brenneman as Zoe McDonald

Gbenga Akinnagbe as Julian Carson

Hiam Abbass as Belour Hamzad (Abbey Chase)

Echo Kellum as Mike

Joel Grey as Morgan Bote

Kenneth Mitchell as Joe

Jessica Harper as Cheryl Harper

Faran Tahir as Rahmani

Jessica Parker Kennedy as Woman at Bus Stop

Rowena King as Nina Kruger

Navid Negahban as Faraz Hamzad

Rade Serbedzija as Old Suleyman Pavlovic

Jacqueline Antaramian as Old Woman

Apart from the cast, as mentioned above, we may also see some new talent in The Old Man Season 2.

The Old Man Season 2 Episode Titles List

Since the show makers have not announced the official release date and episode titles for The Old Man Season 2, we don’t have the exact titles of the upcoming season.



Still, we have provided episode titles and directors for The Old Man Season 1.

The Old Man Season 1 Episode 01 – “Part I” (Directed By Jon Watts)

The Old Man Season 1 Episode 02 – “Part II” (Directed By Jon Watts)

The Old Man Season 1 Episode 03 – “Part III” (Directed By Greg Yaitanes)

The Old Man Season 1 Episode 04 – “Part IV” (Directed By Greg Yaitanes)

The Old Man Season 1 Episode 05 – “Part V” (Directed By Zetna Fuentes)

The Old Man Season 1 Episode 06 – “Part VI” (Directed By Jet Wilkinson)

The Old Man Season 1 Episode 07 – “Part VII” (Directed By Jet Wilkinson)

Where To Watch The Old Man Season 2?

The Old Man Season 1 was a hit web series, and fans are now expecting the show’s renewal. Since the plot concentrates on high-end action and thriller drama, fans are waiting for The Old Man Season 2.

Jeff Bridges has been nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series. #TheOldManFX pic.twitter.com/4YmAMPvkga — The Old Man (@theoldmanfx) December 12, 2022

If you haven’t watched the earlier season of The Old Man drama series, head to the FX networks and binge-watch all the episodes of The Old Man Season 1 episode. Furthermore, the showrunners will also drop The Old Man Season 2 on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In The Old Man Season 2?

The show makers have yet to reveal the official release dates and the number of episodes for The Old Man Season 2.

However, let’s look at the previous trend. We can see that the creators have launched seven episodes in The Old Man Season 1, and similarly, the creators will also release the same amount of episodes for The Old Man Season 2.

The Old Man Season 2 Makers Team

A successful drama series is the outcome of the hard work and dedication of the production team members. But we often highlight the actors and actresses for the show and neglect the show makers’ contribution.

The Old Man is one of the most highly anticipated drama series, written by famous American mystery and thriller novelist Thomas Perry. In addition to that, Thomas Perry was also awarded the 1983 Edgar Award.

Later, Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine created and developed the show, featuring many talented actors and actresses. They also served as executive producers along with famous personalities like Warren Littlefield, Jon Watts, David Schiff, and Jeff Bridges.

The Old Man Season 2 Trailer Release

When writing this blog post, the showrunners must unveil the official release date for The Old Man Season 2. The official teaser trailer is also yet to be released.

Still, here we have provided a trailer for The Old Man Season 1. Click on the above link to watch the official trailer for The Old Man Season 1.

Final Thoughts

Finally, you have all the latest details about The Old Man Season 2 release dates. If you haven’t watched the first release and wondering whether watch it or skip it, then let me tell you that, The Old Man Season 1 has received 97% approval ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, and the critics have also put this series into a worth-watching show. Therefore, you should give it a try to The Old Man drama series.

Unfortunately, the makers have not announced significant updates for the upcoming seasons. Still, it should be released by the end of 2023 or in the first quarter of 2024. Until then, stay tuned to our website and enjoy The Old Man Season 1 on the FX networks.