The Old Guard: Have you seen Charlize Theron’s action movie for Netflix yet?

Charlize Theron plays Andromache the Scythian, Andy to friends, in the new Netflix movie released this July 10: The Old Guard (The old guard).

The second time we see her on screen Andy wears a black shirt, skinny jeans black, black boots, obviously black sunglasses and she walks through the streets of Marrakech, in Morocco, with the attitude of an absolutely sure adventurer and the mystery of someone we can never know everything about. Not to mention that it overflows with charisma.

And is that Andy is a warrior, with an inability to die and indefinite age, who has been fighting for thousands of years. In The Old Guard, set in the present day (preCOVID, it is understood), Andy is the head of a group of mercenaries also immortal who try to contribute to the good by taking on impossible missions. “The world is not getting better, it’s actually getting worse,” Andy remarks about the futility of her job at a low time. I’m not ruling out that her character is going through a somewhat late midlife crisis.

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond the Lights) directs this action film based on the 2017 graphic novel series by Greg Rucka and Argentine illustrator Leandro Fernández. Rucka has been in charge of the adaptation of the script for this story.

The old guard It has all the ingredients that you can ask for in a title of this genre. There are hand-to-hand fighting and combat sequences in which Theron proves once again that Mad Max: Fury Road and Atomic Blonde They were not anomalies and she is a capitalized action star. The actress and Oscar winner (Monster) was specially trained to master ax fighting and has a scene aboard a plane in flight that is hard to take your eyes off.

Andy has a team consisting of the disenchanted and somewhat alcoholic Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts from Belgium), the incurable romantic Joe (the Tunisian-born Dutch Marwan Kenzari) and the serene Nicky (the Italian Luca Marinelli). In addition to the recent incorporation to the group of marine American Nile (Kiki Layne). And this is where The Old Guard no longer fits the typical mold of an action movie.

Nile and Andy are not in charge of making this film pass the Bechdel test, together they have several of the best sequences of The Old Guard. They play two women at very different moments in a life dedicated to the service of humanity. They are two different versions of the same reality at opposite points in history and share conversations about the horror of a profession that often leads them to kill other human beings.

They also have other types of conversations. And there are even small incisions for humor. “There was a time when they worshiped me like a god,” Andy tells Nile when he sees her praying and tries to explain that there is no god. Needless to say, Theron’s divine qualities are more than evident.

Then there is the romantic side. And I admit that I did not expect that The Old Guard, being an action movie, had the wisdom to include not only a love story, but a well-developed love story. In one of the most moving scenes in the film, Joe expresses his feelings for his lover and partner, Nicky. It’s hard to do his words justice. Also to the chemistry of Kenzari and Marinelli.

Prince-Bythewood, who has so far directed more intimate films, proves the need for greater diversity not only in front of, but also behind the cameras. In all kinds of genres. The filmmaker set out to hire as many female department heads as possible. They include editor Terilyn Shropshire, cinematographer Tami Reiker (who shares credit with Barry Ackroyd), costume designer Mary Vogt, visual effects supervisor Sara Bennett, and music supervisor Julia Michels.

The soundtrack of The Old GuardIn fact, it’s one of those that deserves a second listen after seeing the movie. It includes a catchy opening track like Madalen Duke’s “Born Alone Die Alone”, a mind-clearing moment with Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed” and a rhythmic closing with Elle King’s “Baby Outlaw.”

If you like me Extraction and some of the other recent action film proposals in which the hand-held camera prevails, shies away from extreme digitization and opts for a look almost “realistic”, give this a try The old guard.

I’m going to see if I find out what the brand of the jeans that Theron wears in the movie.

