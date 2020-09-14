The Obamas and the Russo brothers prepare a movie for Netflix: report

Mark Wilson/Getty Images



Not content with having won a Oscar award in 2020 for producing the documentary American Factory, Barack and Michelle Obama explore making the leap to fiction cinema. Exit West, a 2017 novel by Pakistani author Mohsin Hamid, was included in the annual list that the former US president compiles of the best books he read that year. Now the Obamas are in talks with the Russo brothers – directors of Avengers: Endgame– to adapt Hamid’s book to film.

The adaptation aims to air on Netflix, according to a report published by Collider on Thursday, citing “multiple sources.” Actor Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) is apparently hired to be the lead, with the director of Top Boy, Yann Demange, and the screenwriter of Cherry, Jessica Goldberg, in charge of the production team.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation of this report.

The novel Exit West focuses on the refugee crisis through the lens of Nadia and Saeed, a young couple living in an unidentified city embroiled in civil war. But do not think that this is a classic love story: the two find out that there are magical portals away from violence. The book follows her efforts to survive in the places she arrives, living in migrant communities.

In 2017, brothers Joe and Anthony Russo bought the rights to make this novel a film adaptation, with the initial plan being directed by Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game). In 2018, the Obamas signed an agreement with Netflix to produce documentary series, documentary feature films and fiction films, with the probability that Exit West it was one of his first dramatic films.

His production company, Higher Ground, reports say, has several projects in the works, including a film about American activist Frederick Douglass and a series based on the newspaper’s obituary column. The New York Times.

2020-2021 Movie Release Schedule Following Coronavirus Delays [fotos] To see photos