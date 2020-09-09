The Nokia 5.3 wants to be an enviable mid-range

Nokia



The Nokia 5.3 is not a 5G phone with the specs of its big brother, the Nokia 8.3, but in the same way it is a very attractive cell phone.

It is a cell phone that reaches the mid-range with many interesting features such as a 6.55-inch screen, a Snapdragon 665 processor, a battery that promises a duration of two hours and a four-lens camera.

Nokia 5.3: Important Features

Screen: 6.55 inches (HD +) with 20: 9 aspect

3GB / 4GB / 6GB

Snapdragon 665 processor

Operating system: Android 10 (Nokia promises 3 years of software updates)

Rear camera: 13 megapixels (ƒ / 1.8) + 2 megapixels (depth) + 5 megapixels (wide angle) + 2 megapixels (macro)

USB-C port, headphone port (3.5mm)

Connectivity: 4G, USB-C, Dual SIM (available by region)

Physical button for Google Assistant

4,000mAh battery

64GB storage (microSD up to 512GB)

164.3×76.6×8.5mm

185g

Price and availability

The Nokia 5.3 is priced at 189 euros (about $ 200). Nokia has not said when the cell phone will arrive in the chosen regions.