The Nokia 5.3 wants to be an enviable mid-range

By
James Ashley
-

The Nokia 5.3 is similar and different from the Nokia 8.3.

Nokia

The Nokia 5.3 is not a 5G phone with the specs of its big brother, the Nokia 8.3, but in the same way it is a very attractive cell phone.

It is a cell phone that reaches the mid-range with many interesting features such as a 6.55-inch screen, a Snapdragon 665 processor, a battery that promises a duration of two hours and a four-lens camera.

Nokia 5.3: Important Features

  • Screen: 6.55 inches (HD +) with 20: 9 aspect
  • 3GB / 4GB / 6GB
  • Snapdragon 665 processor
  • Operating system: Android 10 (Nokia promises 3 years of software updates)
  • Rear camera: 13 megapixels (ƒ / 1.8) + 2 megapixels (depth) + 5 megapixels (wide angle) + 2 megapixels (macro)
  • USB-C port, headphone port (3.5mm)
  • Connectivity: 4G, USB-C, Dual SIM (available by region)
  • Physical button for Google Assistant
  • 4,000mAh battery
  • 64GB storage (microSD up to 512GB)
  • 164.3×76.6×8.5mm
  • 185g

Price and availability

The Nokia 5.3 is priced at 189 euros (about $ 200). Nokia has not said when the cell phone will arrive in the chosen regions.

