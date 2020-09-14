The Nintendo PlayStation sold for $ 360,000 to a collector

Heritage Auctions



A prototype of the Nintendo Play Station, a strange console that never went on the market and of which there are only 200 units worldwide, sold for US $ 360,000 at an auction on March 7.

His buyer was video game collector Greg McLemore and, according to CNN, his bid outpaced other collectors including Palmer Luckey, Oculus VR’s chief executive. “It’s the most expensive thing I’ve ever bought other than a house,” McLemore told CNN in an email. According to the source medium, McLemore’s collection is very extensive and includes coin-operated arcade machines such as one from Atari’s “Pong”, released in 1972.

In mid-February, Heritage Auctions launched the auction of this prototype of the Nintendo Playstation, a console that Sony and Nintendo began to develop together in the 80s, but that in the end did not go on the market because Nintendo in 1991 ended up allying with Philips leaving Sony alone.

The idea behind this concept was to launch a console in the classic Super Nintendo format but with a CD-ROM connected to play games with both CDs and cartridges. Sony continued its immersion in the world of video games and the result of this was the first PlayStation, a successful console that this year will have its fifth version on the market.

