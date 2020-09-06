The next ‘pink moon’ will be the largest supermoon of 2020

NASA / Bill Dunford



The night of April 7 and very early on April 8 will be dominated by the Super moon biggest and brightest of the year. And since it is the first full moon of spring in the northern hemisphere, it is also traditionally known as the “pink moon.”

Unfortunately, the name has nothing to do with the color of the moon itself, but instead comes from a flower called phlox subulata, which blooms in spring in eastern North America, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

A quick reminder: the supermoon is when the full moon or the new moon coincides with the perigee, which is the closest of the moon to Earth in its elliptical orbit.

On April 7, the moon will be at its closest point to Earth for the entire year, making it appear 30 percent larger than it does when it is at its furthest point from our planet. But it won’t be pink. If it’s particularly foggy where you are, you might see an orange ball, but that could also be a sign of a nearby wildfire and we don’t want that, especially during this time. global pandemic.

For the best view of the supermoon, go outside at sunset wherever you are on Tuesday, April 7, to wait for the full moon to appear on the horizon. Full moons always rise just after sunset for a matter of geometry, and thanks to an optical illusion, it also looks larger when close to the horizon.

As always, be sure to share your best supermoon photos with me on Twitter @ericcmack.

If you miss it, or the weather does not allow you to enjoy it, you will have to wait until the next supermoon, but it will not be long because it will be on May 7.