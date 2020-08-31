The New York Times will no longer be part of Apple News

Getty Images



The New York Times will no longer be a part of Apple News, a service of news and informational articles chosen by Apple employees.

He Times said Monday, June 29, that it is leaving Apple News because the service “does not align with the strategy of building relationships with subscribers.” The New York Times is one of the first media to decide to leave the Apple platform.

“The New York Times has offered Apple News few articles a day, “Apple said in a statement sent to CNET en Español.” We are committed to providing the more than 125 million people who use Apple News with the most reliable information and will continue to do so through our collaboration with the media “.

Apple highlighted its continued collaboration with media such as The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle, among others.

With the departure of Apple News, The New York Times is no longer a presence in Apple’s news services, including the relatively new Apple News Plus service, a service the Times never wanted to participate in and even warned other outlets to avoid its use. entrance to the platform.

Apple News is a free service for Apple users that includes links to verified media. He TimesIn its announcement, it reveals that the revenue from Apple News has generated very little for “news organizations”, coupled with the fact that Apple receives 30 percent for each subscription sold from the app.

The New York Times It claims to have 6 million subscribers and advertising revenue from its page continues to rise. The Times said his departure from Apple News will not have a “material impact” on the company’s business and will continue to work with Apple on hardware, podcasts and other apps.