The new Xiaomi Redmi K30 Racing Edition is official

Redmi



Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 saga has a new member.

After the arrival of the Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 5G In late 2019 and the Redmi K30 Pro in March this year, the manufacturer has released an upgraded version of the Redmi K30 5G, the new Redmi K30 Racing Edition. It is the first cell phone that incorporates the new processor built by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 768G, announced on May 11.

Among the features of this Xiaomi cell phone is a 6.67-inch LCD screen with Full HD + resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, double perforated to add a dual 20 and 2 megapixel front camera. Regarding power, the phone rises in range compared to the Redmi K30 5G with this new Snapdragon 768G processor, which is accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

As for the battery, the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Racing Edition has a 4,500mAh battery with a 30W fast charge system. Plus, it has 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, dual GPS, NFC, USB-C, and a classic headphone jack.

The fingerprint sensor is located on the side of the cell phone and its rear camera is quad, with a 64-megapixel main lens with a Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide angle, a 5-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel sensor for the bokeh.

This phone will go on sale in China sometime in May at a price of 1,999 yuan, about 260 euros at the current exchange rate. At the moment Xiaomi has not confirmed whether this device will reach more territories or at what price, but it may do so under another name, as has happened with other cell phones such as the Redmi K30 that was released in February as Poco X2.