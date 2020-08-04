The new Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro arrive in Europe

Érika García / CNET



Xiaomi announced on March 27, during an event via streaming, the arrival in Europe of its new flagship phones for this year, the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro.

These two phones were unveiled in China a few months ago and Xiaomi was planning to announce its landing in Europe during MWC 2020. However, the world coronavirus crisis forced the company to postpone its event and convert it into an online presentation.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are two very similar phones on the outside and with some similarities inside, but also quite a few differences.

Both phones have a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution compatible with HDR + content. Like other phones on the market today like the new one Huawei P40 Pro, the screen of these phones has a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is also perforated on the left side to house the 20 megapixel front camera.

In terms of power, both are driven by a Snapdragon 865 processor, a processor that incorporates 5G connectivity as standard by cell phones are compatible with the new generation of mobile networks. This processor is accompanied by three memory options depending on the model: the Mi 10 reaches up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage and the Mi 10 Pro reaches up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The batteries of the phones are different since the Xiaomi Mi 10 has a 4,780mAh battery and the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro with a 4,500mAh battery. The two devices have fast charging systems, but with different power: that of the Mi 10 is 30W and that of the Mi 10 Pro is faster, with a power of 50W. Both have wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Regarding the cameras, the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro share a main sensor of 108 megapixels like that of the new Galaxy S20 but in the Xiaomi Mi 10 it is accompanied by another 13 megapixel with super wide angle lens, another 2 megapixel with macro lens and another 2 megapixel ToF for blur.

The Mi 10 Pro, meanwhile, accompanies the 108 megapixel sensor with another 20 megapixel wide angle, one 12 megapixel ToF and a fourth 8 megapixel sensor with “Ultra-Telephoto” lens that achieves a 2x optical zoom, 10x hybrid and up to 50x digital.

The new Xiaomi flagships will be priced at 799 euros for the Xiaomi Mi 10 in its most basic version and 999 euros for the most basic version of the Mi 10 Pro. The Mi 10 can be purchased from April 15 on all the services authorized by Xiaomi and the Pro model in the Mi Store stores.

These new Xiaomi phones are presented a day after their Chinese rival, Huawei, also announced its new flagship phones, the new Huawei P40, phones with which they compete directly both for price and for specifications.