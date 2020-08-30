The new Windows 10 start menu is now official

Microsoft



Microsoft has announced the new Windows 10 Start menu that for months it has been rumored.

The company already showed a preview from this Start Menu in March of this year, which is already coming to the Windows 10 Insiders program, the company explained in a blog post on July 1. The most significant change is that the new menu is visually more uniform by removing so much emphasis on Live Tiles, a characteristic element of Windows 10. (Live Tiles are those “tiles” where applications or widgets are located. within the start menu and which currently have very striking colors).

“We are revamping the Start menu with a more uniform design that removes the solid color tiles behind the icons in the application list and applies a partially transparent uniform background to the tiles,” Microsoft explains in its post.

Microsoft says it’s still possible to customize the menu and that you’ll be able to choose a dark-mode color accent for the Start menu, taskbar, and activity center.

Along with an updated Start menu, the latest version of Windows 10 also includes changes to the Alt-Tab command (the one that helps you access any open application or window faster). From now on, the command will optionally show all open Microsoft Edge tabs (until now, only the one that was active at the time of pressing the command was shown).

Finally, system notifications now add an “X” button so that you can close them when they are easily disturbed. These changes are already available to users of the Insider program and although Microsoft has not disclosed the date when all users will have access to these changes, it is expected to happen in one of the semi-annual updates within this year.

