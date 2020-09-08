The new viral discussion in networks: What is the worst Marvel movie?

Iron Man 3 is a global trend seven years after its premiere. How is it possible? Well, thanks to social networks and the time to spare that fans of the marvelita saga have for the quarantine.

Apparently, it all began this Sunday, March 22, when a small community of fans of Marvel films began to argue about which of the 23 films that have been released was the least fortunate. The situation got intense and they concluded that the dishonorable position is between iron Man 3 and Thor: The Dark World.

And there seems to be a certain objectivity to these judgments. According to Rotten Tomatoes, one of the most respected sites for viewing movie ratings, The dark world is the worst rated in the MCU universe, with 66 percent freshness (fresh, in English, which is the measure used by the site), while the third part of the hero played by Robert Downey Jr. is in the position is 79 percent.

But Iron Man fans came to the rescue and put a lot of heart into it, tweeting the reasons why the third part is a good plot and, then, Iron Man 3 became a worldwide trend. These are some of the responses we can see on Twitter.

Iron Man 3 as a trend in Spain while everyone discusses if it is the worst film in the UCM Thor: The Dark World is worse The Incredible Hulk is worse pic.twitter.com/Fke0oCZFnP – Marvelita Space (@Esp_Marvelita) March 23, 2020

People are so bored in quarantine that they think Iron Man 3 is good 🤦‍♀️ – @canon_cherik (@CanonCherik) March 23, 2020

What I like about iron man 3 are the traumas and fears that tony stark has

And I also like that line that says the movie iron man 3

Tony stark will always be iron man with or without his armor

What fails me in the movie is the mandarin, extremis, aldrich killian pic.twitter.com/5RiAav2pZw – MARVEL DC (@ marvelDC265) March 23, 2020

I woke up seeing how Iron Man 3 is trending and people are commenting that it is a good movie. They finally realized that it is a marvel since it is a very important piece in Tony’s evolution. pic.twitter.com/GMxLrpbrpH – Lauti (@lautichiabrando) March 23, 2020

Well, I loved Iron Man 3. Not just because Iron Man is my favorite character, but because of scenes like the Iron Legion. The villain Killian was not bad either and that MK-42 is one of my top armor. pic.twitter.com/WNdz5iWeUE – DJ⎊ssebas (@DJossebas) March 23, 2020

Hey, hey, that Iron Man 3 is TT … Why?

And I take this opportunity to remember that it is fav for the entire MCU and obviously I was excited to see it in trends🥰😍 pic.twitter.com/qNY6srMRUp – Jes; 12🖤 (@jesclxsa) March 23, 2020

