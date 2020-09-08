The new viral discussion in networks: What is the worst Marvel movie?

Iron Man 3 is a global trend seven years after its premiere. How is it possible? Well, thanks to social networks and the time to spare that fans of the marvelita saga have for the quarantine.
Apparently, it all began this Sunday, March 22, when a small community of fans of Marvel films began to argue about which of the 23 films that have been released was the least fortunate. The situation got intense and they concluded that the dishonorable position is between iron Man 3 and Thor: The Dark World.
And there seems to be a certain objectivity to these judgments. According to Rotten Tomatoes, one of the most respected sites for viewing movie ratings, The dark world is the worst rated in the MCU universe, with 66 percent freshness (fresh, in English, which is the measure used by the site), while the third part of the hero played by Robert Downey Jr. is in the position is 79 percent.
But Iron Man fans came to the rescue and put a lot of heart into it, tweeting the reasons why the third part is a good plot and, then, Iron Man 3 became a worldwide trend. These are some of the responses we can see on Twitter.