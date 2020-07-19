The new Surface Book 3 has plenty of battery

Microsoft



Microsoft unveiled its new Surface Book 3 laptop on Wednesday, May 6, which improves in several respects compared to its predecessor and which, according to the company, has the largest battery so far seen in any other device in the Surface line. The company also launched the Surface Go 2, Surface Headphones 2 headphones, and new Surface Earbuds that compete with AirPods Pro.

The new computer comes in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, and maintains the detachable keyboard layout from the screen, allowing the panel to even be used as a huge tablet if necessary.

In particular, these computers come with an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor and according to Microsoft, the performance with respect to the Surface Book 2 improves by 50 percent, to which we must add 15 and a half hours of battery in the 13-inch laptop and 17 and a half hours in the 15-inch one.

Microsoft



Microsoft said the battery has the ability to last us a full day without work without the need for a power connection. The computer also integrates immersive Dolby Atmos sound and NVIDIA GeForce graphics that allow games to be played seamlessly using Xbox Games Pass for PC titles at 1080p and 60 frames per second.

The keyboard has great trackpad and it is compatible with Surface Pen and Surface Dial, it also has USB type C and USB type A connectivity, and a slot for a microSD card.

The computer is compatible with Windows Hello and its front camera is 5 megapixels, while the front camera is 8 megapixels. It also has a double microphone with great depth to improve your meetings and video calls and stereo speakers from Dolby Atmos.

Microsoft



Price and availability

The Surface Book 3 starts at $ 1,599 and can be pre-ordered and purchased as of May 12.