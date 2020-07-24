The new series on how The Mandalorian was filmed already has a trailer

Disney Plus



No one doubts that The Mandalorian It has been the great success of . And the platform streaming has decided to capitalize on its popularity, with the release of a new eight-episode documentary series titled Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which will show how the first show with Star Wars actors came about.

Disney Plus released on Thursday, April 23, the first trailer for the docuserie, which shows behind-the-scenes scenes from the filming and part of the round table in which the cast, directors and producers discuss the experience of producing the show.

Disney also released the official poster for the show, highlighting the Mandalorian on the virtual stage created for the series.

This new documentary series premieres on May 4, the date on which the Star Wars Day (May the Fourth), according to Disney in a statement.

According to the synopsis, in Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian The show’s executive producer, Jon Favreau, “invites the cast and production team to share a hitherto unknown look at how the series that became a pop culture phenomenon was made following its debut in November 2019.”

Each episode will explore a different facet of the series, through interviews, unpublished scenes and conversations around a round table enlivened by Favreau himself.

Topics covered include the filming process, George Lucas’ Star Wars legacy, soundtrack, visual effects technology, and the art involved in creating hands-on effects, miniature models, and creatures.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian opens on May 4.

Writing note: This note was updated on Thursday, April 23, 2020, to include the trailer and the poster for the documentary series.

