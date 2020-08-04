The new Seaworld mountain will not open this year after cuts by COVID-19

The long-awaited roller coaster at SeaWorld San Diego, which was supposed to open this summer, will open until next year as its parent company tries to cut expenses amid months of its theme park closings.

Emperor, which will reach a height of `153 feet, is one of four nearly completed amusement projects in SeaWorld Entertainment’s parks that will be deferred until 2021 to“ properly manage costs and expenses, and provide liquidity in response to temporary closings of parks related to COVID-19, “the company reported this week.

The postponement news was included in a press release that also provided a preview of the company’s second-quarter financial picture ahead of the release of second-quarter results scheduled for August 10. Not surprisingly, the news was grim, considering the parks close at the start of the normally crucial summer season. Revenue in the three-month period ending June 30 is expected to be just $ 18 million, compared to the $ 406 million reported for the same period last year — a drop of more than 95 percent .

Like other theme parks across the country, SeaWorld’s 12 parks closed in mid-March in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak that can spread rapidly in crowded places.

Just last month the company began a phased reopening of some of its parks, which operate with reduced capacities. So far, all five SeaWorld parks in Florida have reopened, along with two parks in Texas, and just last week, Sesame Place Park in Pennsylvania reopened. Its Busch Gardens park in Virginia is expected to resume operations in August, but it remains uncertain when California’s theme parks may reopen.

This year, SeaWorld San Diego was expecting a potential spike in visits as it prepared to open its third roller coaster. The attraction, almost completed in March, is designed so that the trains are suspended at a 45-degree angle at the top of the ride before falling into a 143-foot vertical drop and a speed of more than 60 miles per hour.

Last month, a Mountain View construction company hired to help build Emperor Mountain sued the theme park for withholding $ 3.3 million in payments for work on the attraction. The legal action was filed after work on the roller coaster was suspended after SeaWorld closed.

Faced with what he knew would be declining revenue, SeaWorld raised $ 227.5 million in high-interest corporate debt in April to shore up its reserves. The company reported this week that it has a cash balance of $ 376 million – down from the $ 400 million it reported in late April. In a move to further strengthen its financial position.

The proceeds, SeaWorld said, will be used to pay off outstanding debt on its revolving line of credit, working capital and other “general corporate purposes.”

Among the other measures the company has adopted to contain expenses, in addition to postponing the completion of the main attractions, it rested 95 percent of its employees when it closed all its parks and reduced the basic salaries of the executive team by 20 percent. until theme parks substantially resume normal operations.

As good news, SeaWorld reports that overall attendance trends have improved since the reopening of some of the parks, with a 14% increase in total visits to those sites from the week ending June 28 to the most week recent that ended on July 26. However, the number of visitors is a fraction of what it was a year ago: just 300,000 visitors during the second quarter compared to 6.2 million in the same period last year.