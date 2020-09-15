The new Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro are here

Realme



The Realme name continues gaining strength in the market.

The Chinese company announced on March 5 the expansion of its catalog with two new phones, the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro. These devices appear six months after the arrival of their predecessors, the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro. The new cell phones add important new features to the range such as abandoning in notch on the screen to add a hole there in the case of the Realme 6 and two in the Realme 6 Pro.

Speaking of screen, the two cell phones have a panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD + resolution with a diagonal of 6.5 inches for the Realme 6 and 6.6 inches for the Realme 6 Pro. The Realme 6 has a single 16-inch front camera. megapixels while the Realme 6 Pro has a dual front camera with 16 and 8 megapixels and a wide angle lens.

Regarding the main camera, the two cell phones have four cameras with a 64 megapixel main sensor and another 8 megapixel sensor with a wide angle lens, although the Realme 6 also has a monochrome lens and a macro lens and the Realme 6 Pro a telephoto lens. with 2x zoom and another macro.

For power, the Realme 6 incorporates a MediaTek Helio G90T processor and the Realme 6 Pro, a Snapdragon 720G, both with versions of 6GB and 8GB of RAM and 64GB and 128GB of internal storage. This internal configuration comes powered by a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging in both models.

The two phones are already on sale in India, although Realme has confirmed that they can be purchased in the coming days in other territories such as Spain in blue and white for the Realme 6 and in orange and blue for the Realme 6 Pro. Prices will start from 160 euros for the Realme 6 and about 210 euros for the Realme 6 Pro.

These two new cell phones arrive shortly after the launch of the Realme X50 Pro, the latest flagship phone of the Chinese brand with which it wants to compete in the high-end market with such strong rivals as Huawei, Xiaomi or Oppo.

