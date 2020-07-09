The new protagonist of 2020: The tiger mosquito

Getty Images



First it was the killer hornet, then the praying mantis and now it was the turn of the Asian tiger mosquito. So it seems that we will not have rest in this 2020 while the pandemic of coronavirus continues to devastate the world.

According to a note in the British newspaper The SunPosted on May 25, these insects, which are four times larger than normal mosquitoes, are responsible for the transmission of Zika virus, West Nile virus, and dengue fever.

According to experts, mosquitoes flourished after the closure of hotels and holiday homes in Ibiza, one of the Spanish Balearic Islands, in the Mediterranean. The report indicates that they take between 10 to 12 days to develop. Furthermore, they attack during the day, not just at dawn or dusk, and can overcome the resistance of clothing.

The scientific explanation for the appearance of this pest exactly in Ibiza has to do with the fact that this island is made for vacationing, especially for people who have properties there, but do not inhabit them except on vacation. Because in Spain the confinement was decreed on March 12 due to the pandemic

of COVID-19, water sources, such as swimming pools, have not been treated.

“Many hotels and holiday villas were left deserted. That meant the pools have not been treated and attract mosquitoes, which prefer the wetter air. The Ibiza council’s environmental management department has now urged residents to make sure your pools are purified, “says The Sun.

The authorities pointed out to the British media that if urgent measures are not taken, it will be a “real public health problem”.