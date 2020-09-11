The new Powerbeats are cheaper than the AirPods and are understood with Siri

Beats



Apple announced on Monday, March 16, , the new headphones from Beats, the company’s brand specializing in hearing aids, which cost less than AirPods and have the powerful sound of Powerbeats Pro.



First impressions: 2020 Powerbeats headphones

The Powerbeats differ from the Pro line in that they have a band that stops the headphones behind the neck and connects the right to the left. This union cannot be undone and could give more peace of mind to those who still think they will lose their AirPods or headphones without a stand.



Unboxing: Everything that comes in the Powerbeats box

Powerbeats Features

15 hours of battery

Quick charge: 5 minutes gives you an hour of music playback

Splash and sweat resistance

Playback controls on headphones

Processor H1

Bluetooth 5.0

Four-size ear pads

Black, red and white colors

First impressions

I started using the Powerbeats a few days ago, and their grip and in-ear design – different from Airpods but similar to AirPods Pro – give them a good level of comfort. The grip behind the head is loose, so it won’t bother you when you’re sitting in front of the computer and it will give you more security when you go for a run.

While the right earbud has the volume adjustment controls, the left one has the power button. By having the H1 processor you can say “hey, Siri”, and activate the voice assistant without touching any control, you can also have audio shared with other hearing aids that have Apple’s H1 chip.

When I put them on to listen to music, I liked that despite not having noise cancellation, their in-ear design helps you eliminate outside noise a lot. I sat in my living room with the television turned on at a regular volume, and I could barely hear anything in the distance, so they might help you focus better in coffee shops or places with average noise.

If you’re wondering about the quality of the calls, I liked that when I called my grandmother, she didn’t notice any difference in my sound. I asked him how he listened to me and he said loud and clear. The Powerbeats have a double microphone that also has an accelerometer that allows it to detect when you speak, which improves the transmission of your sound.

The Bluetooth connectivity of these headphones is good too. By setting them up with your first Apple device, you could later exchange it with others that have the same associated iCloud account, which is always great for those who live in this ecosystem. However, if you are an Android user, Bluetooth connectivity also works correctly and you also have an app to configure them if you need it.

Powerbeats vs. Powerbeats Pro

When compared to the Powerbeats Pro, the difference is not only in the price, since these cost US $ 249, although it seems incredible, the Powerbeats have a better battery of 15 hours vs. 9 hours, although it is still less than 22 to 24 hours for the AirPods. Of course, the fast charge of the Pro is slightly higher.

The rest of the characteristics are identical, since they provide the same sound or microphone, which makes the Powerbeats a very good option if you like this type of headphones.

Price and availability

Powerbeats cost $ 149 now and are available in the United States and will gradually be sold globally.