The new Phineas and Ferb movie already has a release date on Disney Plus

Originally aired on the Disney Channel between 2007 and 2015, Phineas y Ferb It has fans of different ages, both children and the now twenty-somethings who saw the animated series three decades ago. And now Disney is gearing up to release a movie on August 28, 2020 on Disney Plus.

Its kilometric title is Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, of which Walt Disney Records will release an original soundtrack on the same day as the film’s release.

Winner of three Emmy Awards, the series follows the adventures of two stepbrothers, Phineas and Pherb, who erect fantastic buildings and devices that alarm their spoiled sister Candace, who can never expose them to her parents. In parallel, the house mascot, Perry the platypus, has a double life as a secret agent, facing the evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz.



In the film, Phineas and Ferb set out on a journey across the galaxy to rescue their sister Candace, who, “after being abducted by aliens, finds a utopia on a distant planet, free of annoying siblings,” the Disney statement says. Plus.

The series’ English voices also feature in the film: Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn; Vincent Martella is Phineas Flynn; Caroline Rhea voices the mother, Linda; Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus; Alyson Stoner as Isabella; Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet; Bobby Gaylor as Buford; Olivia Olson as Vanessa Doofenshmirtz; Tyler Mann as Carl; Dan Povenmire as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz; and Jeff Marsh voices Major Monogram.

The cast is joined by David Errigo Jr., Ali Wong, Wayne Brady, Diedrich Bader and Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley).

The four season of Phineas y Ferb and the Disney Channel exclusive movie Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension are available in .