The new normal arrives at Apple Park

Apple



Apple Park reopens its doors to employees, according to Bloomberg.

Apple engineers and designers began returning to Apple’s central campus since May, the report says, and are encountering the so-called “new normal” to resume operations with certain precautionary measures to prevent contagion from coronavirus.

Apple is offering voluntary temperature checks, has requested the use of face masks, and will conduct checks to check that there are no employees with COVID-19, the report says. The return to operations at Apple Park has been gradual, says Bloomberg, starting with software engineers and designers, who in turn can only work a few days a week on-site.

Bloomberg says there are other changes around Apple Park and its reopening. Elevators only allow two people at the same time, whereas in pre-coronavirus times up to 10 people were allowed. Some kitchens have been closed and the hallways have signs to remind you of the use of masks.

Employees who have returned to Apple Park are of all ranks. Deirdre O’Brien, an Apple veteran and who is currently head of retail and human resources, filmed a video for her employees from Apple Park, says Bloomberg, a sign that the company’s leadership is returning to campus.

Apple has an immediate priority to prepare everything for the WWDC 2020, a developer event to be held on June 22. In the event the announcement of iOS 14 and new operating systems for Mac, Apple TV and Apple Watch.

The return to operations begins at the same time that Apple is opening its stores around the world after being closed for several weeks. In the United States, the company opened stores in May, but some closed again in the face of a wave of protests in different cities.

